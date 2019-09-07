Ithaca tops Johnson City 32-22

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Heading on over to the top of the hill now.

Johnson City and Ithaca at Wildcat Stadium.

Late first half, Wildcats punting but the return is muffed and recovered by Dominick McNeilly.

However, two plays later the Cats gave it back on an interception which led to this.

Right up the gut comes Payton Waight.

He finds his way into the end zone.

Little Red go up 13-8.

Second half, and more from Waight.

He powers his way through some defenders and gets into the paint again.

The J.C. offense would eventually get going.

But, it was not enough as Ithaca wins it, 32-22.