Ithaca Little Red win big over Johnson City Wildcats 11-0

JOHNSON CITY, NY – First game of the night was at Wildcat Stadium as Johnson City played host to Ithaca.

1st half action, Little Red on the attack.

Ball rolling around before Maya Honigbaum puts a good boot on it.

But, she’s denied by Naz Mohamed in goal.

And Mohamed was busy.

A little later, Ava Chouman able to slide one by Mohamed to open the scoring. 1-0 Little Red.

Then, Chouman looking for Honigbaum. Battle in front.

And it’s Maria Elena Paz who nets the goal there. 2-0 Ithaca.

3-0 Little Red here. Great service by Samantha Haaf, and an even better header by Lucy Getzin.

That makes it 4-0 Little Red.

Ithaca would go on to take this one by a final of 11-0.