Ithaca Little Red squeak by U-E Tigers 57-55

ENDICOTT, NY – Union-Endicott taking on Ithaca.

The Sea of Orange pumped up for this one.

Early on, Edward Skeete says get outta here to Nick Cartmill.

But here, Cartmill connects with Geoff Clark.

Clark spins his way through the paint and gets the bucket.

Pretty good answer for U-E though the other way.

Right off an inbounds pass.

Ray Lipinski buries a three.

More from the Tigers.

Nick Van Fossen to Adrese Bradford.

Can’t finish fancy.

But, sticks with it and gets the put back.

Then, the two connect again here.

Bradford can hit the three.

But, great hustle from him, gets the board and the basket.

He led U-E with 14 points.

The Tigers led with under a minute to go, but couldn’t hang on as Ithaca would win it, 57-55.