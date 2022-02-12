ENDICOTT, NY – To some high school hoops. Ithaca came down our way to take on Union-Endicott.

First quarter, Ali DiPietro with a bouncer to Allison Stank, who finds Olivia Guccia wide open on the block. And it doesn’t get any easier than that for Guccia.

Then, Guccia kicks it out to Neroj Barwari and the junior his the three ball from up top.

Here, DiPietro gets a step, drives hard, and a beautiful floater for the finish.

DiPietro with a nearly full court football pass connects to Stank.

The basket, and one. Stank led all Tigers with 15 points while DiPietro added 11.

But, Ithaca’s Mia Little helped propel the Little Red with 17 points.

Ithaca went on to take this one, 52-46.