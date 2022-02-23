BINGHAMTON, NY – The boys Section IV tournament began Wednesday.

Ithaca and Binghamton battling in the Double-A quarterfinals.

First quarter, ball’s worked cross court to Sam Lamuraglia , and he buries the three from the far wing.

Working down low now. Bouncer to Leroy Williams who finds Xymier Thomas coming through the paint. And Thomas with the strong take, fouled, and one.

Thomas driving in, but turns and gets it to Axell Camacho-Cintron, and he touches it in from in tight.

Overall, though, it wasn’t Binghamton’s night as the Little Red roll past the Patriots, 97-62.

Ithaca advances to the Class Double-A semifinals and will take on #22 Corning.