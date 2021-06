(WTNH) — A world series champ and a two time All-star with the Cincinnati Reds; in his day– Rob Dibble was a force out of the bullpen.

His Reds team had some nasty run-ins with the Mets back then. These days– Dibble talks sports for ESPN radio.

Hear about what Dibble thinks of the Mets and Yankees — and how the Bombers are handling putting their players in the right position to succeed.

See the full interview in the video above.