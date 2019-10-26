Indians blank Wildcats 35-0

OWEGO, N.Y. – Let’s head over to Christy Valvo Stadium as #18 Owego looked to keep rolling this week against Johnson City.

First play from scrimmage for Owego and they couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Ben Miller on the sweep.

Cuts it back at midfield, and he says ‘aight Imma head out.’

No one’s going to catch him.

66 yards to the house for Miller, and the Indians take the lead 7-0.

Next possession for Owego.

The give this time to Zach Miner.

He weavers his way around defenders, and down the sideline he goes.

Looks like he’s gone but he’s dragged down a yard short.

How are you going to get tackled at the one?

No worries though because next play, Miner lunges in for the touchdown.

He racks up 41 yards on two plays, and it’s 14-0 Indians.

The Owego offense would keep at it as the Indians win it, 35-0.