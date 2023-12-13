VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tsvetelina Ilieva, star player of the Binghamton University Volleyball team, has been named an All-America Honorable Mention by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for the second year in a row.

Ilieva was the first player in program history to receive the honor when recognized after the 2022 season.

The Senior has played 2 seasons with Binghamton, earning the America East Player of the Year award in both.

Ilieva earned 5 Player of the Week recognitions this year, also recording a career high in kills with 27 against Delaware State in September.