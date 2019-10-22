IceHouse Hawks surprised at practice with BDevils appearance

BINGHAMTON – A few Binghamton Devils players stopped by their place of employment Monday afternoon to help out another team practicing at the arena.

It started like any other practice for the IceHouse Hawks, a special needs hockey team that operates out of the Ice House Sports Complex.

But, as the twenty-five member squad took the ice, they were greeted by a few very special guests.

Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Ryan Schmelzer stopped by the team’s practice to fill in as guest coaches.

They helped out with different drills alongside the team.

This event is one of many set up through the American Special Hockey Association.

The Executive Director of the ASHA is Jen O’Brien, who travels all around the country doing events like this with other professional teams.

The Southern Tier native has been doing this for a long time, but to her, it never gets old.

“I never get tired of the looks upon the parents faces. I never get tired of the looks on the players faces. What hockey does is really, really unique. We see it all over the place because it’s the one sport that counts assists. And it really shows on everyone’s faces. It takes everyone to get the kids here. It takes an entire community to support it, and it really works,” she says.

After some drills, the BDevs surprised the players even further by presenting them all with brand new sticks.

After getting a chance to spend some time with the players, Nathan Bastian was smiling almost as much as the kids themselves.

“I just see them, they’re all smiling. They’re having so much fun. I’ve talked to them a little bit here and there. I’d like to try and learn their names. But, they’re just doing their best, and like I said, having fun,” Bastian said.

And that’s exactly what one member of the team had to say about the sport.

“You get to play in games, practice new moves, practice, and you come here to have fun,” Hawks Player Camden Bogart says.

To all the players like Camden, today was all about having fun.

For everyone else, it was a reminder of how little things can make a huge difference in someone’s life.