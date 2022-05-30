RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team’s second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York leading 2-0. He had taken a shove from the Rangers’ Chris Kreider on one side of the crease while making a stop, then skated to his right as the puck headed toward Mika Zibanejad on the other side.

Raanta extended his right leg in a split to make the stop, and almost immediately went forward and landed face down on the ice. He was eventually helped back to the bench with assistance from teammates Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, not putting any weight on his right leg.

The 33-year-old Raanta was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a lower-body injury, according to the Hurricanes.

Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, who came on in Game 2 of the the Hurricanes series against Boston when Raanta exited early with an injury, took over and quickly gave up a goal to the Rangers’ Ryan Strome, leaving Carolina with a 3-0 deficit in the decisive game of the series.

Jarvis was knocked from the game on a jarring high hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba with about 12 1/2 minutes left in the first period. The hit sent Jarvis sprawling to the ice. Jarvis could only crawl back to the bench. The Hurricanes took a penalty for too many men on the ice while trying to sub for Jarvis. New York capitalized on the power play by scoring its second goal.

Jarvis was so wobbly once making it to the bench that he needed assistance from multiple teammates to get directed into the locker room tunnel.

The team soon ruled him out for the game due to what was described as an upper-body injury.

