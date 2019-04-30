Hurricanes defeat Islanders 2-1

The New York Islanders looked to even up their series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Things looked good early for the Isles.

Puck’s worked down to Matt Barzal, shot goes off a Canes defender and in Barzal’s first of the playoffs puts New York up 1-0.

Early 3rd period now, Warren Foegele up the other way and he beats Robin Lehner far side.

Foegele’s 5th playoff goal, Carolina ties things at one.

48 seconds later, and the Canes strike again.

Tuevo Teravainen rips it on goal and it’s redirected by Nino Neiderreiter.

He gets his first and it’s the game winner.

Carolina takes a 2-0 series lead with a 2-1 win.

The Islanders look to avoid a 3-1 hole when the series resumes Wednesday night in Raleigh.