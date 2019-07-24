Hungary’s Milak breaks Phelps’ world record in 200 butterfly

Hungary’s Kristof Milak starts in his men’s 200m butterfly semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships, breaking Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record.

Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds on Wednesday to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.

The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.

Chad le Clos of South Africa took out the race under world-record pace through the first lap before Milak gained the lead after 150 meters.

