How to watch Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International this weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of people will be headed to Watkins Glen International this weekend as NASCAR makes its return after being cancelled in 2020.

It’s an action-packed weekend with four separate races that culminate in the NASCAR Cup Series race Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 8.

18 News will be at WGI all weekend with updates on our website and on air.

What is the schedule at WGI?

The racing kicks off Friday, August 6 with the ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at the Glen at 6 p.m. This is only the second time the race has been at Watkins Glen and the first time since 2001.

Saturday will be the first-ever doubleheader at WGI.

United Rentals 176 at the Glen—the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to WGI for the first time since 2000—is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

This will be followed up by the Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, the Xfinity Series race at 4 p.m.

Then, Sunday is the big day. The NASCAR Cup Series race Go Bowling at the Glen is at 3 p.m. on August 8.

Where to watch NASCAR at the Glen?

The four races will be on a few different channels this year.

NBCSN will broadcast Go Bowling at the Glen, and it will also stream on NBCSports.com The Sports Network and Motor Racing Network will also broadcast the race.

CNBC, TSN and MRN will all broadcast the Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, which will also stream on NBCSports.com

Friday’s ARCA Menard’s Series and Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series will both be on Fox Sports 1 and MRN.

