VESTAL, NY – The Golden Bears battling the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Second half, and what a night for that young man, Jalan Johnson.

Nothing but net there from beyond the arc.

Quick answer though for the other number two there.

Amauri Truax pulls up and knocks down the jumper from the free throw line.

Back to Johnson though. Creates space, and rattles home the long three.

Trying from the far wing now, and drains another one.

Johnson and the crowd getting fired up.

Then, how about this?

From the mid-court logo. The sophomore lefty making that look too easy.

Johnson came in averaging 22 points per game and it’s easy to see why as he finished with 24 points with five threes.

However, even his fantastic shooting wasn’t enough to propel the Golden Bears.

Despite the outstanding night from Johnson, Vestal falls to Horseheads by a final of 52-46.