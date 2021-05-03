Horseheads shuts down Maine-Endwell 6-0

ENDWELL, NY – Now across campus to the baseball field for more action between the Spartans and Blue Raiders.

Only this one didn’t go as well for M-E.

Top 3, already 3-0 Horseheads until Matt Procopio says I’d like another.

Ropes one into center.

Riley Loomis is on his horse and scores to make it 4-0 Raiders.

A few batters later, Henry Jackson looks like he’s grounded into an inning-ending double play.

But, the grab can’t be made at first.

That allows Procopio to score. 5-0 now.

One batter later, Dylan Ribble just gets it past a diving Mike Mancini.

In comes Alex Chrisman. 6-0 Horseheads.

Chrisman would shut the Spartans down on the mound as the Blue Raiders win it by that final.

