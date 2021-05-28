Horseheads girls lacrosse defeats Johnson City 14-6

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Over to Wildcat Stadium.

JC looking for a sweep today as the girls lacrosse team hosted Horseheads.

Scoreless here.

Free position for Horseheads.

Vanessa Stevens finds Alexis Guzylak and she finishes in front. Blue Raiders up 1-0.

Emma Romanski with it.

Stop and go move to get past the defender and she nets one. 2-0 Horseheads.

But, here come the Cats.

Sydney Majewski lobs it to Shelby Pepper.

Pepper goes right to goal and scores.

JC on the board. Now 2-1.

Then, Emily Marshall driving.

Leaps up and gets it over the defense and goalie. Nice move. We’re all tied at 2.

How about some more?

Free position for Ryan Johnson, and just like that, it’s Johnson City in front 3-2.

However, the Raiders would come storming back.

Both Pepper and Marshall had 2 goals each for JC.

But, hat tricks from Romanski and Brooke Sumner eventually led Horseheads to a 14-6 victory.