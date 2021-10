Horseheads defense solid in 17-7 win over Union-Endicott

HORSEHEADS, NY – Out at Horseheads Stadium, the #17 Blue Raiders took on #16 Union-Endicott.

3RD QUARTER…RILEY LOOMIS…THE MAN OF THE NIGHT COMES UP WITH AN INTERCEPTION…HE HAD TWO TOUCHDOWNS IN THE FIRST HALF…14-0 BLUE RAIDERS IN BUSINESS.

NEXT DRIVE. HORSEHEADS coughs up THE BALL…AND THE TIGERS scoop it up.

It’s Cooper Hughes going the other way.

TO THE HOUSE 96 YARDS…BUT LADY LUCK WORKS IN THEIR FAVOR, THE PLAY WOULD BE CALLED BACK DUE TO A PENALTY…CHANGED THE WHOLE GAME RIGHT THERE.

BLUE RAIDERS ON THE DRIVE NOW IN THE 4TH…ALEX CHRISMAN KEEPS IT AND TAKES IT DEEP INTO THE TIGER RED ZONE.

THE DRIVE WOULD STALL BUT the HORSEHEADS DEFENSE WAS THE DIFFERENCE AFTER A FIELD GOAL LATE BY THE BLUE RAIDERS.

HORSEHEADS WINS IT 17-7…THESE TWO TEAMS WILL LIKELY MEET IN THE SECTION IV FINALS IN A FEW WEEKS.