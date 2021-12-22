ENDWELL, NY – The Spartans welcoming in the Horseheads Blue Raiders.

Spartans trailing in the third.

Adam DeSantis to Matt Perez, and a beautifully executed give-and-go there.

M-E still on the attack. Jack Hopko showing off the handles here.

Behind the back, then hits the spin, and a strong finish at the rim.

Awesome take by the senior.

Then, Perez out to Dom L’Amoreaux beyond the arc.

Drains it with his sister hyping him up in the background. Love it.

But, Horseheads’ Amauri Truax had seen enough.

Going coast-to-coast, little Eurostep action, and the left-handed finish.

Final seconds of the third, the ball finds Truax, and from mid-court, Truax banks home the long buzzer beater.

First time I’ve shot a half court or longer buzzer beater. Cool stuff. He finished with 19.

This one came down to the wire as Horseheads gets the win, 52-51.