Horseheads Blue Raiders blank Vestal Golden Bears 20-0

HORSEHEADS, NY – Heading out west as Horseheads looked to break in their new turf stadium with a win over Vestal.

Time winding down in the 3rd, Horseheads up 7 but Vestal driving.

Camden Schaffer goes deep and finds Aiden Brunetti.

Golden Bears in business.

But, a few plays later, toss to Liam Neely and it’s on the carpet.

Blue Raiders recover and take over.

Now in the 4th, Riley Loomis gets the carry and scores yet again.

3 touchdowns on the night for Neely. Pretty sweet lights show too.

A picture-perfect stadium debut for Horseheads as they shut out Vestal, 20-0.