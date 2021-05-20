High school softball rankings, 5/20/21

Now a check on the New York state softball rankings released this week.

Plenty of Section IV teams represented here, which is no surprise considering the consistently high level of play in the area.

In Class Double-A, Corning comes in at number 5, and Horseheads is 17th.

Only one team in Class A, but they’re #1 and that’s the Maine-Endwell Spartans.

To Class B, Chenango Valley is 2nd, Windsor 4th, and Susquehanna Valley is 22nd.

In Class C, Deposit/Hancock and Elmira Notre Dame are tied for 1st.

Greene is eight spots back at 9.

Lansing sits at 17, and Tioga is 20.

Finally, in Class D, Roxbury is 5th, Schenevus one back at 6, it’s Worcester at 12, and Gilboa-Conesville is 15th.