High school softball rankings, 5/2/19

Now let’s check out some state rankings.

A lot of Section IV teams in softball.

Beginning with Class A, Maine-Endwell is #2, Vestal is 14, and Johnson City is 15.

In Class B, Waverly is 2nd, Susquehanna Valley is 5th, Chenango Forks is 17th, Owego is 27th, and Windsor is 30th.

To Class C with Greene at eight, Bainbridge-Guilford at 13, Candor is 22nd, Tioga 29, and Harpursville is 30.

Finally, in Class D, Deposit is 2nd, Marathon 5th, Gilboa-Conesville 11th, Schenevus 12th, Roxbury 21st, Richfield Springs 22nd, and Jefferson 25th.