High school playoff results, 11/18/19

After this past weekend, three Section IV football teams remain in the hunt for a New York state championship.

On Friday night, Tioga took care of Franfurt-Schyuler to advance.

On Saturday, three more Section IV teams battled for a trip to the semis.

In Class Double-A, the Corning Hawks season came to an end at the hands, or I should say foot, of Cicero-North Syracuse, 24-22.

C-NS hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to get the win.

In Class B, #1 Chenango Forks is moving on after a dominating performance, blowing out #4 Solvay, 48-15.

Forks is on to the semifinals on Saturday, where they’ll take on #7 Western New York Maritime.

And in Class C, Susquehanna Valley also punched their ticket back to the semis.

The top team in the state outlasted #4 Lowville, 44-36.

For their effort, the Sabers will now face #2 Southwestern for a trip back to the Carrier Dome.

Both semifinal games will be this coming Saturday up at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

The Class C game is at noon, while the Class B semifinal kicks off at 3.

Also over the weekend, Section IV crowned a pair of state champions in two different sports.

In field hockey, the Maine-Endwell Spartans captured their second-straight Class A state title.

M-E held off Greeley of Section I by a final of 2-1.

In boy’s soccer, Lansing’s hopes of a three-peat came to an end as they fell to Rhinebeck, 1-0.

In Class D though, Marathon brought home a state championship as they beat Mount Academy 1-0.

And in girl’s soccer, Unatego fell to Stillwater in the Class C championship game 1-0.

Win or lose, congratulations to all the Section IV teams who made outstanding runs through the state playoffs.

You’ve made the entire area incredibly proud!

