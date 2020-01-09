High school girls basketball rankings, 1/8/20

by: Eoin Gallagher

Posted: / Updated:

To the girls rankings we go. Class AA features the Elmira Express sitting at number 13.

Class A has a familiar face amongst the leaders as the Maine-Endwell Spartans sit at number 6.

Three local teams sit in the top 20 for Class B that features Oneonta at six, Norwich at 13 and a nine win Newark Valley team at 19.

To the Class C rankings and Unatego leads the group at number 5 followed by Newfield at 12 and Watkins Glen back at 24.

South Kortright and Franklin crack the top 10 for Class D as Hunter-Tannersville, Stamford, and Cherry Valley-Springfield make it 5 total teams from the area in the top 25.

