High school football scores from Saturday, 9/14/19

Four games beginning at 1:30 on Saturday.

Moravia dropped to 1-1 after falling to Hannibal 46-27.

Both Greene and Walton are now 1-1 following the Warriors 38-14 win over the Trojans.

Sidney moved to 2-0 in the early part of the season as they took care of now 1-1 Unatego/Franklin 62-8.

The Elmira Express rolled over Union-Endicott 63-13.

Elmira is now 1-1, with U-E now having dropped both their games to start the year.

Finally, one game under the lights Saturday.

A 7:00 pm start at Chenango Valley between C.V. and Maine-Endwell.

The Spartans were the only road team to win Saturday, picking up a palindrome win over the Warriors, 42-24.

Both squads now sport 1-1 records.