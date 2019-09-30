High school football scores, 9/30/19

Starting with some of the premiere match-ups of the day, which featured several ranked teams.

The top team in Class C, Susquehanna Valley, moved to 4-0 as they steamrolled Whitney Point, 58-0.

Then, on the complete opposite end of the scoring spectrum, a good-old fashioned defensive Class B battle.

#2 Chenango Forks grinded out a win over #12 Maine-Endwell, 7-6.

Another game with ranked opponents facing off was in Class D.

#7 Walton and #12 Delhi got into a shootout, with Walton outlasting Delhi 38-35.

Horseheads on the road at Union-Endicott, and the Blue Raiders moved to 3-1 with a 49-25 win.

As mentioned on Friday, Binghamton won their second game of the season via a Cardinal O’Hara forfeit.

And finally, Vestal got victory number one this year as the Golden Bears took out Edison Tech of Rochester, 22-6.