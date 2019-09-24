High school football scores, 9/23/19

The top team in Class C, Susquehanna Valley, rolled over Newark Valley 58-21 to move to 3-0.

The Cardinals drop to 0-3.

Dryden denied Whitney Point’s chance of going 3-0 with a 40-34 win on the road.

Also picking up a road win was Elmira, as the Express beat Horseheads 34-28.

Now, a few home teams taking care of business.

Harpursville/Afton put a hurting on Unatego/Franklin, 43-18.

Walton doubled up Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 44-22.

And #12 Delhi walked all over Moravia, staying perfect after a 69-7 win.