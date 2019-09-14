High school football scores, 9/13/19

by: Eoin Gallagher

Now, taking a look around the rest of Section IV tonight.

Baldwinsville Bees (0-2) – 14 Horseheads Blue Raiders (2-0) – 41

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour Seneca Indians (1-1) – 44 Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats (0-2) – 12

Groton Indians (0-2) – 14 Delhi Bulldogs (2-0) – 46

Windsor Black Knights (2-0) – 40 Deposit/Hancock Eagles (0-2) – 0

Dryden Lions (1-1) – 8 Harpursville/Afton Hornets (1-1) – 28

Corning Hawks (2-0) – 65 Ithaca Little Red (1-1) – 12

Norwich Purple Tornado (0-2) – 13 Owego Indians (1-1) – 23

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles (0-2) – 6 Susquehanna Valley Sabers (2-0) – 55

PSLA Falcons (1-1) – 14 Whitney Point Eagles (2-0) – 44

