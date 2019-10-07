High school football scores, 10/7/19

Whitney Point moved to 3-2 on the season as the Eagles took care of now 1-4 Moravia, 32-14.

A Class Double-A battle out in Elmira saw the Express roll to a 4-1 record after beating Binghamton 63-35.

The Patriots fall to 2-3 on the year.

Newark Valley picked up win number two after a 33-6 victory over Spencer-Van Etten Candor.

The top team in Class C, Susquehanna Valley, continues to dominate its opponents.

The Sabers mauled Harpursville/Afton 61-0 to improve to 5-0 in 2019.

Last game of the day also resulted in a shutout.

Norwich went on the road and blanked Oneonta 48-0, sending the Purple Tornado to a 2-3 record.