High school football scores, 10/4/19

Let’s see who else was able to pick up a win Friday night.

An upset in Class D.

Greene knocks off #13 Delhi, 35-15.

Deposit/Hancock outlasted Unatego/Franklin in a barn burner 44-36.

Union-Endicott got win number one this season as they beat Vestal 21-20.

Corning moved to 4-1 with a 23-14 home win over Horseheads.

#7 Walton rolled over Bainbridge-Guilford, 36-6.

Ithaca picked up a 20-14 win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

And Windsor stays hot!

The 14th-ranked Black Knights take down #6 Sidney 26-25 in a Class C showdown.

