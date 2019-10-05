High school football scores, 10/4/19

Let’s see who else was able to pick up a win Friday night.
An upset in Class D.
Greene knocks off #13 Delhi, 35-15.
Deposit/Hancock outlasted Unatego/Franklin in a barn burner 44-36.
Union-Endicott got win number one this season as they beat Vestal 21-20.
Corning moved to 4-1 with a 23-14 home win over Horseheads.
#7 Walton rolled over Bainbridge-Guilford, 36-6.
Ithaca picked up a 20-14 win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
And Windsor stays hot!
The 14th-ranked Black Knights take down #6 Sidney 26-25 in a Class C showdown.