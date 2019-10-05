High school football scores, 10/4/19

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ahmad Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 UCF's high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights' streak of 19 conference wins.

After getting blown out their last two games against the two-time defending American Athletic champs, the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) gave themselves an early edge in the race. And it came by way of a defense that's had trouble keeping up with UCF (4-2, 1-1).