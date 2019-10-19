High school football scores, 10/18/19

If you’re wondering who else picked up a win tonight, you’re in luck.
Several other games going on I couldn’t get to so let’s take a look.
6:30 pm game, Newark Valley shut out Fulton, 41-0.
Greene picked up a big time road upset over #13 Windsor, 28-26.
Groton took out Bainbridge-Guilford, 38-3.
No final score reported from Ithaca and Oneonta.
Corning showing out with a dominant 28-0 win over #14 Liverpool.
Dryden picked up a 35-6 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
#1 Susquehanna Valley rolled over #20 Sidney, 53-8.
And Chenango Valley moved to 5-2 with a 38-12 win at Johnson City.