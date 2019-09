Wrapping up tonight with a check on tomorrow’s football schedule.

Several games kicking off at 1:30 pm.

Horseheads will host Elmira.

Moravia will travel to #12 Delhi in a Class D showdown.

Walton will host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

The Susquehanna Valley Sabers look to move to 3-0 as they head to Newark Valley.

Final 1:30 pm game, Harpursville/Afton hosts Unatego/Franklin.

One game beginning at 7:00 pm, and Whitney Point is also looking to stay perfect as they take on Dryden.