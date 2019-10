Wrapping up tonight by taking a look at tomorrow’s schedule, and it’s a light one.

Three games kicking off at 1:30 pm.

Elmira plays host to Binghamton.

Newark Valley and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor are both in search of their second win when they meet up.

Whitney Point is on the road to face Moravia.

At 2:30 pm, #1 Susquehanna Valley has a home date with Harpursville/Afton.

And the day wraps up at 3:00 pm when Oneonta battles Norwich.