High school football schedule for Saturday, 9/14/19

Here’s a peek at all the games going on tomorrow.

Four games scheduled for 1:30 kickoffs.

0-1 Walton welcomes in 1-0 Greene.

Moravia looks to move to 2-0 against Section III’s Hannibal.

Sidney is home to take on Unatego/Franklin.

Elmira hosts Union-Endicott.

Both the Express and Tigers are in search of their first win of the season.

The day wraps up under the lights at Warrior Stadium.

After an impressive win in week one, Chenango Valley has a huge test as the Warriors welcome in Maine-Endwell for a 7:00 pm kickoff.

The Spartans will look to bounce back after dropping their first game last Saturday.