High school football schedule for Friday, September 6

There’s a long list of games slated for this Friday, let’s take a look at who’s playing where and when.

The night begins in Syracuse for Section IV as the Binghamton Patriots take on Corcoran at 6:00 pm.

Then a bunch of games at 7:-00 pm.

Unatego/Franklin takes on Dryden.

Deposit/Hancock hosts Greene.

Johnson City invites in Ithaca.

Bainbridge-Guilford battles Moravia.

Oneonta opens its season on the road at Chenango Valley.

Sidney faces off with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

Vestal heads out west to take on Corning.

Tioga’s quest for a third straight section title begins with Walton.

The defending Class C state champs, Susquehanna Valley, begin their title defense at home against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

Union-Endicott welcomes in the Waverly Wolverines.

And then one game getting underway at 7:30 pm, and it may end up being the game of the night.

The Chenango Forks Blue Devils and the Owego Indians meet at Blue Devil Stadium.

A huge game right out of the gate for both teams.