Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

High school football schedule for Friday, September 6

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a long list of games slated for this Friday, let’s take a look at who’s playing where and when.

The night begins in Syracuse for Section IV as the Binghamton Patriots take on Corcoran at 6:00 pm.

Then a bunch of games at 7:-00 pm.

Unatego/Franklin takes on Dryden.

Deposit/Hancock hosts Greene.

Johnson City invites in Ithaca.

Bainbridge-Guilford battles Moravia.

Oneonta opens its season on the road at Chenango Valley.

Sidney faces off with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

Vestal heads out west to take on Corning.

Tioga’s quest for a third straight section title begins with Walton.

The defending Class C state champs, Susquehanna Valley, begin their title defense at home against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

Union-Endicott welcomes in the Waverly Wolverines.

And then one game getting underway at 7:30 pm, and it may end up being the game of the night.

The Chenango Forks Blue Devils and the Owego Indians meet at Blue Devil Stadium.

A huge game right out of the gate for both teams.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss