High school football schedule for Friday, September 6

There’s a long list of games slated for this Friday, let’s take a look at who’s playing where and when.
The night begins in Syracuse for Section IV as the Binghamton Patriots take on Corcoran at 6:00 pm.
Then a bunch of games at 7:-00 pm.
Unatego/Franklin takes on Dryden.
Deposit/Hancock hosts Greene.
Johnson City invites in Ithaca.
Bainbridge-Guilford battles Moravia.
Oneonta opens its season on the road at Chenango Valley.
Sidney faces off with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
Vestal heads out west to take on Corning.
Tioga’s quest for a third straight section title begins with Walton.
The defending Class C state champs, Susquehanna Valley, begin their title defense at home against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
Union-Endicott welcomes in the Waverly Wolverines.
And then one game getting underway at 7:30 pm, and it may end up being the game of the night.
The Chenango Forks Blue Devils and the Owego Indians meet at Blue Devil Stadium.
A huge game right out of the gate for both teams.