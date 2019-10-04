High school football schedule for Friday, October 4

Let’s end tonight with a look at what’s on tap for high school football Friday.
Some solid games again this week, and one is in Class B.
#2 Chenango Forks heads cross town to face the 3-1 Chenango Valley Warriors.
That should be an outstanding game.
#13 Delhi will face Greene in a Class D showdown.
Deposit/Hancock heads to Unatego/Franklin.
Dryden is on the road to take on Southern Hills in Tully.
#1 in Class D, Tioga, hosts Groton.
A clash of two 3-1 Double-A teams as Corning takes on Horseheads.
Maine-Endwell, #17 in B, faces Johnson City.
Waverly welcomes in Owego.
Vestal hosts Union-Endicott for homecoming.
#7 Walton heads to Bainbridge-Guilford.
Both Ithaca and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour are in search of their second win of the year.
And a big time game in Class C as #6 Sidney welcomes in #14 Windsor, with perfect records on the line for both squads.
Should be a very entertaining night.