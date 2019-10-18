High school football schedule for Friday, October 18

Let’s take a look ahead now to Friday night and see who’s in action under the lights.
Only one 6:30 game, Newark Valley on the road to face Fulton.
All other games kick off at 7:00 pm.
Johnson City clashes with Chenango Valley.
Elmira comes to town to take on Vestal.
#13 Windsor welcomes in Greene.
Bainbridge-Guilford battles Groton.
Ithaca travels out to Oneonta.
Corning is hosting #14 Liverpool in a Class Double-A showdown.
A big Class B battle as Owego meets #11 Maine-Endwell.
Waverly welcomes in Norwich.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor heads to Dryden.
And the lone match-up of two ranked teams this week, #20 Sidney hosts #1 Susquehanna Valley.