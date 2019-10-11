High school football schedule for Friday, October 11

Finishing up tonight with a look at tomorrow’s football schedule around Section IV and it is a busy one.
All games kicking off at 7:00 pm.
Either Bainbridge-Guilford or Unatego/Franklin will pick up win number one after their game.
#2 Chenango Forks will head to Johnson City.
Union-Endicott takes on Corning at Ty Cobb Stadium.
Binghamton hosts Ithaca.
#13 Maine-Endwell hits the road to face Norwich.
Chenango Valley welcomes in #18 Owego.
#1 Tioga travels to Greene in a Class D showdown.
Oneonta takes on Waverly.
Vestal is at Dick Hoover Stadium to host Horseheads.
The big match-up of the evening comes in Class C.
#1 Susquehanna Valley taking on #11 Windsor in a battle of two undefeateds.
Lastly, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour meets up with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.