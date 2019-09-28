High school football schedule for 9/28/19

Some outstanding match-ups scheduled for Saturday, and most of them kicking off at 1:30 pm.
The big one is a Class B battle, #12 Maine-Endwell hosting #2 Chenango Forks.
Then, an inter-division Class C game between 2-1 Whitney Point and #1 Susquehanna Valley.
And another showdown between ranked opponents in Class D.
#12 Delhi welcoming in #7 Walton.
Binghamton was set to host Cardinal O’Hara at 1:30 pm, but O’Hara forfeited the game Thursday, resulting in the Patriots second win of the year.
At 2:00 pm, Union-Endicott will take on Horseheads at Ty Cobb Stadium.
And finally, Vestal will take on Edison Tech of Rochester at Dick Hoover Stadium, kicking off at 6:30 pm.