High school football schedule for 9/28/19

Some outstanding match-ups scheduled for Saturday, and most of them kicking off at 1:30 pm.

The big one is a Class B battle, #12 Maine-Endwell hosting #2 Chenango Forks.

Then, an inter-division Class C game between 2-1 Whitney Point and #1 Susquehanna Valley.

And another showdown between ranked opponents in Class D.

#12 Delhi welcoming in #7 Walton.

Binghamton was set to host Cardinal O’Hara at 1:30 pm, but O’Hara forfeited the game Thursday, resulting in the Patriots second win of the year.

At 2:00 pm, Union-Endicott will take on Horseheads at Ty Cobb Stadium.

And finally, Vestal will take on Edison Tech of Rochester at Dick Hoover Stadium, kicking off at 6:30 pm.