High school football schedule for 9/20/19

Here’s a look at who’ll be in action to kick off week 3, with all the games beginning at 7:00 pm.
Norwich has a tall task ahead of them as the Purple Tornado will host #2 Chenango Forks.
Ithaca and Chenango Valley will battle with each team looking to move to 2-1.
Binghamton will look to knock off their Double-A rival #18 Corning at Alumni Stadium.
Both Groton and Deposit/Hancock will try to pick up their first win of the season.
Same things rings true for Oneonta and Johnson City.
#7 Sidney is off to a hot start in Class C.
But, they’ll face an old Class D foe in Greene.
#2 Tioga will look to keep rolling against Bainbridge-Guilford.
Owego will welcome in Vestal.
A premiere Class B match-up as #15 Maine-Endwell takes on #17 Waverly.
Union-Endicott will break in those news cleats against Section III’s Whitesboro.
And Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour welcomes in Windsor.