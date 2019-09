Let’s take a look at the first New York state football rankings.

Beginning in Class Double-A, Corning comes in at 18.

Down to Class B, and three Section IV teams making an appearance.

Chenango Forks sits at #2, while Maine-Endwell is 15th and Waverly is 17th.

The defending state champs, Susquehanna Valley, sit atop the Class C rankings.

Behind them at 7 is Sidney.

And in Class D, Tioga is 2nd and Delhi is 12.