High school football rankings, 11/6/19

Let’s check out the latest state football rankings, and we have three number one’s this week in Section IV!

In Class Double-A, Corning is not one of them.

The Hawks are 15th as they await Elmira in the section finals on Friday.

Chenango Forks is the new number one in B.

They’ll play #23 Maine-Endwell for the section championship Saturday.

Class C, and Susquehanna Valley remains first.

They’ll play #11 Windsor Saturday in the section title game.

And in D, Tioga is still atop the rankings.

The Tigers get #5 Walton in the section championship Friday night.

Also ranked is Greene at 14.