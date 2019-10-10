High school football rankings, 10/9/19

Let’s check in on this week’s New York state football rankings.

No Section IV teams in Double-A or A, but plenty between the next three classes.

In Class B, Chenango Forks staying in at #2.

Maine-Endwell moved up four spots this week to 13.

And Owego jumps into the rankings at 18.

To Class C, and Susquehanna Valley stands tall at #1 again.

And they have a big showdown this Friday night with these guys.

#11 Windsor comes to town as the Sabers and Black Knights will battle to stay unbeaten.

Rounding out the class is Sidney who slides from 6 to 14 following their loss to Windsor last week.

And in Class D, no change at the top there either as Tioga stays put.

And also staying where they are at is Walton, as the Warriors hold the number seven spot.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the girls soccer rankings as well.

Only Corning ranked in Double-A at 18.

Maine-Endwell also the lone Section IV team in their class, as the Spartans move up to number 10 in A.

Class B and Waverly up one to four.

Oneonta and Chenango Forks go back-to-back at eight and nine respectively to round out the class.

Unatego stands alone in Class C for the area at number seven.

And in D, Schenevus slides up to two, Roxbury jumps up five spots to seven, and Cherry Valley-Springfield falls back to 11th.