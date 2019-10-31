High school football rankings, 10/30/19

Here’s the latest football state rankings.
Corning comes in at 18 in Class Double-A.
The Hawks will face Binghamton in the section semifinals Friday.
To Class B, and Chenango Forks remains 2nd.
They’ll face Norwich Friday night.
Also playing Friday night in the semis is #16 Owego.
They’ll take on Maine-Endwell.
Class C and Susquehanna Valley is still number one.
The Sabers play Saturday for a trip to the section finals against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
Windsor also ranked at 16.
The Black Knights get Newark Valley in the semifinals.
Finally, Class D and all four teams in the semifinal round are ranked.
Tioga is 1st and they’ll play #12 Delhi.
Meanwhile, #5 Walton faces #11 Greene.