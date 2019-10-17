High school football rankings, 10/16/19

Let’s see which Section IV teams are in this week’s New York state football rankings.

Still no teams in Classes Double-A and A.

But, in B, Chenango Forks remains 2nd, and Maine-Endwell moves up two spots to 11.

To Class C, and Susquehanna Valley remains in the same place they’ve been going back to last year.

After their loss to the Sabers, Windsor slides back two spots to 13.

Jumping into the rankings this week is Whitney Point, who beat the now #20 Sidney Warriors last Friday.

Finally, in Class D, Tioga is still atop the rankings.

Walton is up one place to six.

Greene moves back three spots to 13.

And Delhi is back in the rankings at 15.