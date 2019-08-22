High school football preview: Windsor

WINDSOR, N.Y. – After an underwhelming season in 2018, the Windsor football team is looking to start fresh in 2019.

They’ll do so against new opponents as the Black Knights are back in Class C for the first time since the early 90s.

Last year didn’t go as planned for the Windsor football team.

The Black Knights dropped their first two games en route to a 3-6 final record.

However, the record isn’t always indicative of the team itself.

In the six games Windsor lost, half of them were two score games or closer.

Offensive lineman Riley Blanchard believes that this year’s squad can take away some lessons from the one a season ago.

“Last year, especially throughout our whole summer, we were determined to winning our first game. Losing that kind of hurt, hurt in the beginning. I think this year, we know to keep our focus one-hundred percent on our first game, and just keep moving forward after that and not go down hill from that,” Blanchard says.

While it’s still early, the Black Knights are taking that to heart as they prepare for the season.

According to Noah Yadlosky, the team is putting in full effort to make sure they’re ready to go come week one.

“We’re coming out really aggressive, working hard. We’re trying to encourage everyone, trying to make sure everyone’s on the same page as us. We all want to win. We want to make this one of the best seasons of Windsor football,” said Yadlosky.

Sometimes it can be difficult to keep the mind sharp for an entire season.

However, if the team can maintain the mindset that head coach Tim Hogan is implementing, it could make life much easier for all the players.

“We keep saying we’re going to take it one at a time. You never know what’s going to happen. But, we’re going to learn. If we go and lose a game, we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to get better. We’re going to improve every week. That’s a good goal,” Hogan says.

A week-by-week approach is perfect for football, especially when the Black Knights had been playing against teams like Chenango Forks, Maine-Endwell, Owego, and Norwich for years.

But, that changes this year as Windsor moves down from Class B to Class C.

That doesn’t mean that the strength of the opponents drops down though.

“I think they’re about the same thing. The way I look at it, Newark Valley, SV, Sidney, like you said. We even have some non-league games. We play Deposit/Hancock, they’re always tough. Greene’s always tough. You know, we don’t have an easy schedule. I’m not leaving anybody out purposely. The schedule’s still tough.”

Coach Hogan isn’t kidding, this is not an easy schedule, especially Windsor’s road match-ups which include at Newark Valley, at Sidney, and then at Susquehanna Valley.

But, if they can keep focused and compete every week, Windsor may just find themselves battling for something that’s eluded them for twenty-two years: a section title.

As mentioned, Windsor opens it’s difficult season on the road against Newark Valley.

The Black Knights and Cardinals get underway on Saturday, September 7 with kickoff at 1:30 pm.