High School Football Preview: Vestal Golden Bears

After losing many members of last year’s section championship-winning team, the Vestal Golden Bears are turning to their veterans in order to capture another title this year.

<Vestal Head Football Coach Tony Policare says, “Yeah, we’re a little young, and there’s not a lot of us. But, boy they’re giving everything they’ve got.”

There are quite a few new faces on this year’s Vestal football team. With a lot of seniors graduating from last year’s squad, this group is certainly going to have a different, and younger, look.

Vestal Head Football Coach Tony Policare says, “We’re proud to say that we have almost 30 freshman, and we have almost 45 modified. So, the numbers are improving in our program. I know, sometimes, the football programs are getting smaller, ours is getting larger. But, we only have 20 upperclassmen. So, those guys are going to have to step into critical roles when typically they maybe on JV. Now, they need to play at the varsity level.”

As Tony Policare said, while their overall numbers may be rising, they’re still shorthanded as far as upperclassmen. That’s going to mean that some of those younger guys will need to step into starting roles.

Four-year veteran Todd DeGroat has already seen some of the underclassmen making strides through the preseason.

Vestal OT/DT Todd DeGroat says, “Some of the JV players coming up. The first time practicing on this level. We have JV and varsity practicing together. We have freshman running reps with seniors. So, it’s helping them improve a lot. Just running more reps, getting with better competition, making them overall better players.”

A big part of this year’s team will be the veterans stepping up and being leaders for the younger guys. That includes senior Richard Zheng.

Vestal C/DT Richard Zheng says, “With being a leader, I think everyone can be a leader. It doesn’t really matter how old you are. Just whoever wants to step up. I think as a senior, as myself, it is important to show these guys that we’re not here to mess around. We’re trying to win and we’re trying to come together to do that.”

Another senior is Owen Mieczkowski, and he knows that it’s not only important to show the younger guys the ropes to win now, but to also ensure that they’re ready to take the reigns in the future as well.

Vestal WR/CB Owen Mieczkowski says, “It’s obviously really important because they’re going to be leading the program the next few years. So, I want to get them in the best shape to lead the program so they can win after we leave.”

So far, coach Policare has been very impressed with what he’s seen out of his veterans as far as helping the new guys adjust to life at the varsity level.



Vestal Head Football Coach Tony Policare says, “You know, a lot of these kids were role players for us. And now, I like to think we have a very tough offensive line. We return four out of the five of those guys. It’s a great group. They’re stepping forward to be the leadership of our team.”

While a big focus is on making the new players feel comfortable at the varsity level, make no mistake, these Golden Bears are hungry for back-to-back section championships.

Vestal WR/CB Owen Mieczkowski says, “Obviously, we want to win the sectional title and beat U-E this year. Then, after that, hopefully go on as far as we can, and then obviously a state title. That would be, that’s the hope for the season.”

Vestal OT/DT Todd DeGroat says, “We got the new coach last year, he got us a sectional title. We just have to keep listening to our coach. We’ll get another one, no doubt in my mind.”

Vestal opens up the 2019 season on the road next Friday. The Golden Bears battle the Corning Hawks at 7.