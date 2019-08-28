High School Football Preview: Union-Endicott Tigers

Over the past 10 years, the Union-Endicott football team has captured six section titles. While winning championships is great, this year’s Tigers are more focused on winning each moment.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “Hopefully, when people watch us play, they just see that we’re relentless. We don’t give up. We don’t stop. We keep on going from whistle to whistle, from play to play, from quarter to quarter.”

Union-Endicott football has a long tradition of winning. Going back to the mid-1980’s, U-E has won 16 section championships. A quarter of those have come under the direction of head coach Tommy Baleno, who took over the position in 2013.

While Baleno is trying to keep his players focused on bettering themselves, he also knows that the U-E fan base has other demands.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “Expectations are always high in Tiger Town. That’s the way it is. They’re always talking about wins, and championships. That’s what the community expects, and that’s what they want. I don’t really dwell on that though. I have a different philosophy. I say improve every day. If you improve every day, you fix one thing every day, and those wins and the scoreboard will take care of themselves.”

One of the biggest strength’s of this year’s team is their numbers. Baleno says that they have over 50 kids on the team, giving everyone an opportunity to find a role that best fits them.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “If you’re not a starter at one of those positions, find your role on the team. Be the best version of yourself. Give the team, whatever your roll is, give your team 100 percent. You could be the scout player. You could be the motivational speaker. You could be the spiritual leader. You could be, you know, many different hats you could wear to be a part of the team.”

Baleno may have taken the role of motivational leader after he created this year’s team slogan.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “Win the Now is live in the moment. Win the moments. Whatever you’re doing right now. If you’re on the sideline, be the best teammate you can be. If you’re on the field, be the best teammate you can be and play unselfish. So, live in the moment. Forget about the good and the bad in the past. Don’t look to the future. Just live in the moment, win the now.”

While “Win the Now” is a very fitting motto on the football field, Baleno also says it goes beyond just what the kids do when the pads are strapped up.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “It doesn’t really just pertain to football, and on the field. It’s also win the now in the classroom. Sometimes in life, you have to do things you don’t like. So, win the now in the classroom. Win the now in the community. Live in the moment, and be the best brother, uncle, son, be the best person you can be.”

Being the head football coach, Baleno is eager for the season to begin, and is obviously very hopeful that his team can be the best players they can be every game day as well.

Union-Endicott Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno says, “It’s going to be an exciting year. So, hopefully, we’re a fast-paced team, passionate team with a quick tempo of play, and a very physical team.”

The Tigers first chance to “Win the Now” in a game situation comes a week from Friday. U-E will play host to Waverly at 7.