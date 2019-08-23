High school football preview: Maine-Endwell

ENDWELL, N.Y. – It’s no secret that Section IV Class B is one of the most dominant football factories around.

While they’ve been on the wrong end of the sectional playoff games since joining the class in 2016, the Maine-Endwell Spartans believe that they have what it takes this year to get over the hump.

“Everyone has it on the back of their shirts. It’s the motto that we use in the weight room. We use it on the field. We use it in everything that we do,” says OT/DT Andre Weather.

There’s a term that you can find all over the backs of the Maine-Endwell football team and coaching staff. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the Spartans keep that word in mind no matter what they’re doing.

“We’re just always going to battle, and work as hard as we possibly can towards another sectional championship. And then to go further because states is always the goal.”

As Andre Weather said, the Spartans are going to battle all season in order to achieve their goals.

The idea of that mantra came from head coach Matt Gallagher and his staff.

“It’s this year’s motto because I think it kind of fits the team. You know, I think, like I said, these guys are tenacious. They fly around, they never give up. When we talk about battle, we’re talking about battling everything. We don’t want to just battle every game, but we’re talking every play. We also talk about the fact that it’s just not on the field. You have to battle in the classroom. You have to battle in everything because you can’t turn the switch on and off. So, if you battle throughout everything that you’re doing, then that just carries over to the field, and that’s going to work out,” Gallagher said.

In order for the team to accomplish everything they hope to this year, the Spartans are going to need all the younger guys who are making the jump up to varsity to buy into their battle mentality.

“I think that losing everyone last year means that all the juniors and sophomores all have to take more responsibility in what we do. Spartan football always takes pride in everything they do. So, I mean, it’s a big part of what we do,” said OT/DE Joe Costello.

While it’s early, coach Gallagher can already see something in this team that should give them an edge over their opponents this season.

“These guys have an edge. I think they have that winning edge. They don’t like to lose. I think that, with their speed and their tenacity, I think that’s going to make for a good combination.”

With their speed, tenacity, and willingness to go to battle every day, the Spartans have one goal in mind.

“For Maine-Endwell, our goal is always states. Last year, we came up short of that against a very good Chenango Forks team. So, if we do well in our schedule this year, I’m sure that we’re going to make it to states this year.”

“Here at Maine-Endwell, we have high expectations. There’s some teams in the past that have set the bar high, and these guys are up to the challenge to meet it.”

The Spartans will open up their 2019 season in the same place that they hope to end it Thanksgiving weekend, the Carrier Dome.

M-E and Carthage get underway on Saturday, September 7th at 1:00 pm.