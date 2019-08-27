High School Football Preview: Johnson City Wildcats

Johnson City football is trying to change the culture around the team. With a new coach, new leaders, and a new philosophy, the Cats are hopeful that will end up translating into more wins as well.

<Johnson City OL/DE Sean Moran says, “We’ve really been focusing on trying to get back to the Johnson City football that we’ve had in years past. Hard nosed, playing tough, hitting hard. Just going right at people, trying to just beat them for four quarters all night long.”

The Johnson City Wildcats haven’t enjoyed being a push over the past few years. So now, they’re ready to push back. The Wildcats are preparing for their first season under new head coach Todd Place, and he’s not only bringing a new scheme, but he’s bringing in a new team attitude as well.

Johnson City Head Football Coach Todd Place says, “We’re literally starting from the ground up, and trying to change everything in regards to the effort, in regards to our competitiveness in practices, in games, in meetings. We just want to do what we can to get better every single practice, get better every single day. Hopefully, if we’re able to do that, everything else comes together and we progress as the season goes on.”

As the team continues to lay the ground work for a new mentality, the expectations for the Cats this year may not exactly be winning games. But, if they do the little things right and meet their own expectations, the wins should come along with it.

Johnson City QB/LB Dominick McNeilly says, “Effort and intensity. You know, just try to stay consistent every day and all day. Even though we’re sore, try to come out here and fight, and just stick through it.”

Johnson City Head Football Coach Todd Place says, “That we’re going to fight. We’re going to come in to every single game, every single practice with the right attitude. That they’re going to put forth the effort. We struggled, and we weren’t that competitive the last couple years. I expect this team to be much more competitive, and to fight for 4 quarters where that hasn’t always been the case. But, I expect this team to come out every single Friday night, put forth a great effort, and play for 4 quarters.”

Even before the first game has been played, senior Sean Moran can already see what this team has to offer based on how camp has gone so far.

Johnson City OL/DE Sean Moran says, “We’re really hard working. We’re not necessarily maybe the most deep. We don’t have the most people we’ve had in years past. But, have some guys that are really willing to get down, get to work, give it all they have. 100 percent every day.”

While it may sound nice and easy to start fresh and create a new, winning culture, it can be hard to shake the past. However, veterans like Dominick McNeilly know that you can learn from the past to help make you better now.

Johnson City QB/LB Dominick McNeilly says, “Just not to get down on ourselves, you know, in late game situations. To keep our head up. Just keep fighting, the game’s not over, don’t get down on yourself. Just try to stay in it.”

If JC takes what coach Place is saying to heart, and they compete in every game for all four quarters, then there are no limits this season for what the Wildcats can achieve.

JC welcomes Ithaca into Wildcat Stadium for game one of their 2019 schedule. The Wildcats and Little Red get underway on Friday, September 6 at 7.

