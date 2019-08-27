High School Football Preview: Chenango Valley Warriors

Good evening, I’m Cam Lavallee. This is NewsChannel 34 Sports.

Sometimes change can do good. For the Chenango Valley football team, they’re hoping that a new coach and a new culture can turn things around on the field.

The Chenango Valley football team is done with the “rebuild”. After posting a losing record the last three years, it’s time for a change in the players and coaches minds. The turnaround begins with first year head coach Nick Sorrenti.

Chenango Valley Head Football Coach Nick Sorrenti says, “We’re trying to teach these kids how to win. It’s very hard to teach a kid how to want more, need more, and reach for the sky, as cliché as that sounds. At this point in life, we have to keep these kids accountable to be the best versions of themselves.”

The team has received Nick’s message loud and clear according to Riley Botting.

Chenango Valley DE/RG Riley Botting says, “He wants us to work hard. He doesn’t want us to be slacking off. He wants us to make sure that we’re keeping each other accountable, and not taking anything off.”

Just as Botting said, the team is expected to work hard and hold each other up to a higher standard. A couple of his fellow seniors have also been impressed by the effort put forth by the Warriors during camp.

Chenango Valley LT/DL Patrick McCabe says, “The work ethic. Everyone comes in every day, ready to go, and we get it done.”

Chenango Valley CB/WR Sam Bozuhoski says, “The work ethic and the team work. I think we’re clicking. We’ve been at this a long time, as I said. I think we come together well, and the offense and defense is clicking.”

That work ethic and team work is critical to winning. Sorrenti and his staff are trying to mold their players into winners, and it’s a day-by-day process throughout the entire season.

Chenango Valley Head Football Coach Nick Sorrenti says, “We’re trying to build that winning culture, and it starts on the practice field. As I told them from day one that in order for us to win on the scoreboard, we have to win on the practice field first. So, they’re coming together really nicely. I think our coaching staff is doing a great job by keeping the standards high, and keeping these kids accountable to doing their jobs correctly.”

With those high standards and everybody doing what they need to do, there’s one thing this CV squad wants to accomplish.

Chenango Valley CB/WR Sam Bozuhoski says, “We’re trying to have a successful year, definitely a winning season. We’ve worked really long in the off-season, and we’re trying to win and get a championship.”

With high goals comes a higher pressure and higher competition. However, coach Sorrenti has seen that first hand, being a part of two state championship teams at Maine-Endwell, and can help steer CV in the right direction.

Chenango Valley Head Football Coach Nick Sorrenti says, “That’s something that we’ve been preaching to them is to be able to hit the switch, and do the right things when the camera’s on. In Section IV, there’s some unbelievable teams. But, all we’re focusing on is our team, and being the best that we can be. Then, when that Friday night comes, or that Saturday night comes, seeing what we have to offer.”

We’ll see what Chenango Valley has to offer in week one. The cameras will be rolling as the Warriors welcome in Oneonta on Friday, September 6 for a 7 PM kick-off.